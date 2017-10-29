Churchill Downs' fall meet begins Sunday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs' fall meet begins Sunday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse racing makes its way back to Louisville.

Sunday is the first day of the fall meet at Churchill Downs.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the first race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Churchill Downs is also getting in the Halloween spirit for Family Adventure Day. Kids are invited to "Trick or Treat at the Track" from 2 to 5 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes.

People who go to the track need to be aware of a few parking changes. The track says guests will need to use the Gate 10 Longfield Avenue lot, which is free and use Taylor Boulevard to get to the track. This is due to a major construction project.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.