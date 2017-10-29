Louisville's The Haunted Hotel named top Halloween haunt in Kentucky

Kentucky treated Tennessee the way the Volunteers have usually treated the Wildcats, rallying for a fourth-quarter touchdown and a 29-26 win Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Conservation Officers said it happened Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marlett Road in Nashville, Indiana.

Noel Bankhead, 40, drove a Land Rover off a 50-foot cliff with her daughters and son inside, officials said.

Idaho woman intentionally drove off cliff, killing herself and her 3 children, police say

MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.

Wake Forest dominated early and exacted some revenge late in beating Louisville 42-32 in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and assistant Lonnie Galloway leave the field after Wake Forest's 42-32 win on Saturday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's one of the top rated haunted attractions in the country this Halloween. Fans say The Haunted Hotel is a must-see, as it promises originality, full contact and fear.

Online site FrightFind reviewed thousands of haunted attractions nationwide, identifying the top thrills by state. The site named The Haunted Hotel off Fourth Street the top haunted attraction in Kentucky. Experts said the theme is what sets it apart.

The Haunted Hotel has the workings of an ordinary overnight stay, with its theme living and breathing at check-in. "When you walk in there, it's going to be like a haunted hotel. You're going to be checking in at the desk," says Tracy Beach, FrightFind Owner and Head Ghoul.

The theme continues through the elevator ride, hotel rooms and into the hotel's basement.

"We pride ourselves on being gritty, dirty, we're really extreme in your face. So, a lot of our sets, they get destroyed. We replace stuff all the time," says Kevin Stich, owner of The Haunted Hotel.

Original characters wait around every corner, begging guests to stay. They might get wet, they will get touched and in some cases even grabbed.

"They're going to move you around. If you're in a group, they're going to split you up. They're going to get you out of your comfort zone, and they're really just going to scare the heck out of you," Beach said.

Guests' hearts will race. "You have that sense of fear when you come in here," Stich said.

The 20-to-30 minute tour is recommended for hotel guests who are at least 13 years old. The Haunted Hotel guarantees high intensity, making it and its staff a must see massacre this year.

"It makes me really proud knowing that we, me and my cast and my managers and all of our staff are really on top of their game every year," Stich said.

The Haunted Hotel is open through Halloween from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $25 for general admission and $35 to skip to the front of the line. Guests should also be prepared for long wait times.

The Devil's Attic, also located in Louisville, was this year's runner-up for the best haunted attraction in Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.