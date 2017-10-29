POLICE: Suspect charged with murder in connection with fatal New - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Suspect charged with murder in connection with fatal New Cut Road shooting

Christopher Lutin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Christopher Lutin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night on New Cut Road.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 27-year-old Christopher Lutin is charged with murder. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Saturday night, according to the jail's website.

MetroSafe supervisors say officers responded around 8:40 p.m. Saturday to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane. 

Lutin is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

He is expected in court Monday.

