LMPD: Suspect charged with murder in New Cut Road shooting lived with victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting that happened Saturday on New Cut Road.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Christopher Lutin was arrested and charged with murder late Saturday night.

Officers had responded to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane just before 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers found 17-year-old Bryan Quintero dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lutin's arrest report states he left the scene after the shooting while still holding the gun. He ran down the road to a Marathon Gas station in the 5900 block of New Cut Road, where he was arrested. He told officers he had come from the scene of the shooting.

According to the arrest report and Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll, Lutin and Quintero both lived in the home where the shooting occurred, but it's still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Lutin is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected in court Monday morning.

