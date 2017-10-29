LMPD: Suspect charged with murder in New Cut Road shooting lived with victim

The investigation began after a man was found murdered in Caneyville.More >>
The investigation began after a man was found murdered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
He is expected in court Monday.More >>
He is expected in court Monday.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.More >>
A Louisville man is accused of robbing four local businesses, with a juvenile accomplice by his side.More >>
A Louisville man is accused of robbing four local businesses, with a juvenile accomplice by his side.More >>
Police say the gun was fired, "due to the defendant's actions."More >>
Police say the gun was fired, "due to the defendant's actions."More >>
The probation officers will use school office space to process arrests made by school resource officers.More >>
The probation officers will use school office space to process arrests made by school resource officers.More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>
Police say they each played a role...More >>