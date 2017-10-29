LMPD: Suspect charged with murder in New Cut Road shooting lived - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Suspect charged with murder in New Cut Road shooting lived with victim

Posted: Updated:
Christopher Lutin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Christopher Lutin (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a suspect for the fatal shooting that happened Saturday on New Cut Road.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Christopher Lutin was arrested and charged with murder late Saturday night.

Officers had responded to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane just before 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers found 17-year-old Bryan Quintero dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lutin's arrest report states he left the scene after the shooting while still holding the gun. He ran down the road to a Marathon Gas station in the 5900 block of New Cut Road, where he was arrested. He told officers he had come from the scene of the shooting.

According to the arrest report and Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll, Lutin and Quintero both lived in the home where the shooting occurred, but it's still not clear what led up to the shooting.

Lutin is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is expected in court Monday morning.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.