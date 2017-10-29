Toyota to unveil North American engineering HQ in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Toyota to unveil North American engineering HQ in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) -- Toyota Motor Corp. is set to show off its new North American engineering headquarters in Kentucky.

The Japanese automaker says in a news release the unveiling of the $80 million engineering headquarters will take place Monday in Georgetown.

Among those scheduled to attend are Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Toyota Motor North America CEO Jim Lentz.

Last month Toyota announced a $121 million expansion of a 2.5-liter engine capacity at its Georgetown plant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.