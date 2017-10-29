Toyota to unveil North American engineering HQ in Kentucky

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the 5800 block of New Cut Road near Candlelight Lane.More >>
He is expected in court Monday.More >>
He is expected in court Monday.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Police are hoping the public can help solve the cases.More >>
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.More >>
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the Western Kentucky Parkway just East of White Mills.More >>
The family of a man who was killed in a hit and run last week is now pleading for the person responsible to come forward. Sunday afternoon, more than 30 family and friends of Rodrick Grinstead met in the Algonquin neighborhood outside the C & E Food Mart where he worked.More >>
The family of a man who was killed in a hit and run last week is now pleading for the person responsible to come forward. Sunday afternoon, more than 30 family and friends of Rodrick Grinstead met in the Algonquin neighborhood outside the C & E Food Mart where he worked.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.More >>
MetroSafe said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 17th and Prentice Streets in the California neighborhood.More >>
Fans say The Haunted Hotel is a must-see, as it promises originality, full contact and fear.More >>
Fans say The Haunted Hotel is a must-see, as it promises originality, full contact and fear.More >>