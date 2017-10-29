Family of man killed in hit-and-run pleading for person responsi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of man killed in hit-and-run pleading for person responsible to come forward

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is now pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

Sunday afternoon, more than 30 friends and family members of Rodrick Grinstead met in the Algonquin neighborhood outside the C & E Food Mart where he worked.

The 34-year-old was killed Thursday night around 8 p.m. while crossing Dixie Highway in Shively.

The person who hit Grinstead never stopped and has not come forward.

“People pull over for dogs, when they hit dogs, and just to leave him out there like they hit a squirrel or a bird ... it’s not right,” said William Brown, Grinstead’s cousin. “When he touched you he touched your heart. Being a friend to him was being a friend for life.”

The family released balloons after saying a prayer asking God for justice.

“Whoever did it, man ... just come forward because we need closure, because right now you know you got families and loved one’s mourning right now. We need closure,” Grinstead’s boss Emmett Morris said.

Along with working together, Morris has known Grinstead since he was 12 years old and said he loved his job – adding that Grinstead always wanted to keep working, and would help customers pay for items if they couldn’t themselves.

Grinstead leaves behind a four-year-old son. His death falls right in line with the deadliest time of year for pedestrians.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more pedestrians die in the fall months between 6 and 9 p.m. than any other time of year.

Shively Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 502-448-6181.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.