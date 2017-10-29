'Chunkin' Pumpkins' raises funds and support for breast cancer r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Chunkin' Pumpkins' raises funds and support for breast cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chunkin' Pumpkins for breast cancer research. 

For the third year in a row, Captain's Quarters restaurant hosted the Chunkin' Pumpkins at Cancer event on Sunday. 

More than 200 pumpkins were donated for people to catapult into inflatable ducks in the Ohio River. 

The goal of the event is to support research for metastatic breast cancer, which is breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. 

"You can celebrate survivors and you promote early detection, but if we really want to move the needle on saving lives, we have to invest in research," said Lara MacGregor, Found of Hope Scarves. 

Over the past few years, the event has raised more than $21,000 for research. 

