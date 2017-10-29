Churchill Downs trades Derby hats for Halloween masks at Trick-o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs trades Derby hats for Halloween masks at Trick-or-Treat at the Track



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trading in Derby hats, for Halloween masks. 

Trick-Or-Treat at the Track was held Sunday at Churchill Downs. 

There were plenty of costumes, carousel rides and bounce houses to go around, and more than a ton of free candy to give away. 

Churchill Downs and its community partners passed out more than 2,200 pounds of candy. 

Families who attended were given passports to get stamped at every booth to receive candy. 

"We do it every year and it's just a great way for families to just have safe trick-or-treating," Churchill Downs Lifestyle Communications Director Sara Meehan said.

Saturday also marked the start of the fall meet.

"It's been a lot of fun because the kids get candy, there's games for the kids, and then you go in the track and the races are going, so there's games for adults too," Andrew Shayde said. 

Racing goes until Nov. 26. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

