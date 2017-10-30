IMAGES | BooFest 2017 puts WDRB employees on edge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Halloween frights and scares happen all over Kentuckiana this time of year.

WDRB Media was no exception.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser conducted the 10th annual operation BooFest 2017 in early October. Dressed up in a scary clown costume, he lurched at unsuspecting WDRB employees with cameras rolling.

The results are frightening - and hilarious.

[IMAGES: KEITH KAISER GIVES WDRB EMPLOYEES AN EARLY MORNING FRIGHT]

The WDRB in the Morning crew knew it was coming, but didn't know when.

Click through the photos of the moments of terror and watch their reactions.

You can also take a look at last year's reactions right here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.