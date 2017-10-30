Kentuckiana communities set trick-or-treating times for Hallowee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentuckiana communities set trick-or-treating times for Halloween night

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is Halloween, which promises to be one of the most fun and spookiest nights of the year for thousands of area children.

Communities across Kentuckiana have set hours for when children will be allowed to go out trick-or-treating.

Check out the list below to see the trick-or-treating hours set for your community.

Kentucky:

  • Adair County: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Breckinridge County: (5 to 8 p.m. in Hardinsburg)
  • Bullitt County: (5 to 8 p.m. in Shepherdsville)
  • Carroll County: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin County: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Grayson County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Hardin County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Henry County:  (6 to 8 p.m. in Eminence)
  • LaRue County: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Marion County: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Meade County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Nelson County: (4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bardstown)
  • Oldham County: (5 to 8 p.m. in La Grange)
  • Shelby County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Spencer County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Taylor County: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • Trimble County: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Washington County: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

*There are no set hours in Jefferson County.

Indiana:

  • Crawford County: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Clark County Indiana: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Floyd County Indiana: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Harrison County: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Jackson County: (6 to 8 p.m. in Seymour)
  • Jefferson County: (6 to 8 p.m. in Madison)
  • Jennings County: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Orange County: (5 to 8 p.m. in French Lick; 6 to 9 p.m. in West Baden, Paoli and Orleans)
  • Scott County: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Washington County: 6 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.