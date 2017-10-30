City leaders say enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins W - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City leaders say enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins Wednesday, despite confusion

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act begins on Wednesday, and some fear the political battle over the health care law could lead to confusion.

Supporters of the ACA came to the Family Health Center in Fairdale on Monday to get the word out that "Obamacare" is still around. But the time to sign up is shorter than ever.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth are helping get the word out that the Affordable Care Act is still available. 

Fischer says, "The Affordable Care act is still the law of our great nation, and the insurance in the affordable marketplace under the Affordable Care Act is still available." 

But, the Trump administration has cut the enrollment period in half.  Those who want to enroll now have just six weeks to sign up, through December 15th.
And the website, Healthcare.gov is open fewer hours on Sundays. 

Yarmuth says despite all the talk of repealing and replacing Obamacare, it is still the law of the land. "These are things that serve no purpose except to make it harder for people to enroll. And that's what they've been trying to do, so they can say 'see, this law is not working.'"

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services John Watkins says beyond the politics of Obamacare, it is doing what it can inform potential customers - even through advertising dollars have been cut. "We are reaching out to everybody that's enrolled via text or email or by letter connect them with local assistance."

At least 80 percent of ACA customers are still eligible for a federal subsidy. But for those above the eligible income level, there will be an increase in premium costs and deductibles.

ACA assister Kelli Canley says "The best way to find out is to either use the calculator that's available on healthcare.gov or use an assister and take advantage of our services  because that's what we do."

But the clock is ticking on signing up, "People shouldn't get alarmed, but those people who are in the individual insurance market need to know that they have only six weeks to enroll, said Yarmuth.  

There are several websites to help you navigate the ACA including Healthcare.gov,  GetCoveredLou.org and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Health Benefit Exchange.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

