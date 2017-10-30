'God's Littlest Angels' turns old wedding dresses into gowns for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'God's Littlest Angels' turns old wedding dresses into gowns for stillborn babies

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christina Parsley was 19 weeks pregnant when she went in for an ultrasound.

As she waited to hear the joyous sounds of her baby's heartbeat, there was only silence.

"There was not really anything I could have done differently," Parsley said. "It had started early on and then progressed. I knew in the back of my mind there was nothing that I did to cause the miscarriage. That helped me heal as well."

As she grieved the loss of her daughter, she got an unexpected gift brought to her by a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital. 

"They gave me a little bonnet for the baby and a little bracelet that has a baby on it," Parsley said.

It was a surprise care package from complete strangers: God's Littlest Angels, a group of women who volunteer their time turning donated wedding dresses into gowns for stillborn babies.

"When you are in the hospital, you don't think about these things," Parsley said. "You are so devastated this is happening. Then you get the gown out of the box, and it helps you cope with what has happened."

Some mothers use the gowns for their babies' funerals. Others hold on to them as a keepsake, often the only tangible memory of a life cut far too short. 

The women who make the gowns never meet the mothers. However, Parsley had a friend in the group and wanted to meet the woman who made the gown for her baby. After several months, we were able to connect seamstress Mary Fogle with Parsley. 

"This is a first experience for me. I feel like I'm very much connected to you," Fogle told Parsley. "Know that you are always in my heart when I make a gown."

"Thank you very much," Parsley replied. "It means so much."

Two women who were once strangers are now connected by a fabric that will forever bind them together.

"We don't meet the families because it's not about us," Fogle said. "But now that I've met you, it makes it so much more personal."

"Just know that it means so much to the mothers who are going through this type of situation and grieving," Parsley said. "It means so much more to me to know someone who actually made it. It's not sewn here and there. It took a lot of time, and that means a lot."

For more information about God's Littlest Angels, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.