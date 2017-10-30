'God's Littlest Angels' turns old wedding dresses into gowns for stillborn babies

Co-workers of a Louisville man who was shot killed are now joining together to help find the man’s killer.

Co-workers of Louisville man shot and killed stepping up to help his family

College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville interim coach David Padgett led the Cardinals to a win in their first exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan Monday night. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Communities across Kentuckiana have set hours for when children will be allowed to go out trick-or-treating.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christina Parsley was 19 weeks pregnant when she went in for an ultrasound.

As she waited to hear the joyous sounds of her baby's heartbeat, there was only silence.

"There was not really anything I could have done differently," Parsley said. "It had started early on and then progressed. I knew in the back of my mind there was nothing that I did to cause the miscarriage. That helped me heal as well."

As she grieved the loss of her daughter, she got an unexpected gift brought to her by a labor and delivery nurse at the hospital.

"They gave me a little bonnet for the baby and a little bracelet that has a baby on it," Parsley said.

It was a surprise care package from complete strangers: God's Littlest Angels, a group of women who volunteer their time turning donated wedding dresses into gowns for stillborn babies.

"When you are in the hospital, you don't think about these things," Parsley said. "You are so devastated this is happening. Then you get the gown out of the box, and it helps you cope with what has happened."

Some mothers use the gowns for their babies' funerals. Others hold on to them as a keepsake, often the only tangible memory of a life cut far too short.

The women who make the gowns never meet the mothers. However, Parsley had a friend in the group and wanted to meet the woman who made the gown for her baby. After several months, we were able to connect seamstress Mary Fogle with Parsley.

"This is a first experience for me. I feel like I'm very much connected to you," Fogle told Parsley. "Know that you are always in my heart when I make a gown."

"Thank you very much," Parsley replied. "It means so much."

Two women who were once strangers are now connected by a fabric that will forever bind them together.

"We don't meet the families because it's not about us," Fogle said. "But now that I've met you, it makes it so much more personal."

"Just know that it means so much to the mothers who are going through this type of situation and grieving," Parsley said. "It means so much more to me to know someone who actually made it. It's not sewn here and there. It took a lot of time, and that means a lot."

For more information about God's Littlest Angels, click here.

