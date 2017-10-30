Dan Johnson seeks settlement that would allow him to keep Metro Council seat

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.More >>
Communities across Kentuckiana have set hours for when children will be allowed to go out trick-or-treating.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.More >>
Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
Co-workers of a Louisville man who was shot killed are now joining together to help find the man’s killer.More >>
Johnson, according to the proposal, "insists that it was never his intention to embarrass, harass, or intimidate and of the individuals who have complained of his behavior."More >>
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which is the disciplinary arm of the judicial branch, formally charged W. Mitchell Nance with several counts of judicial "misconduct,” for, among other violations, prejudice and not following the law.More >>
Investigation suggests elected jailer of LaRue County told inmates to lie, say man who was beaten used racial slurMore >>
"The fact that you stand to get millions of dollars has nothing to do with it?" an attorney for a retired LMPD officer asked Yates.More >>
"No well-trained officer in the year 2016 would believe it was proper to stand over top of a prisoner who was restrained and lying on the ground and then from a distance of four to five feet away shoot said prisoner,” attorney Doug Asher wrote in the suit.More >>
Padgett's contract runs through Sept. 29, 2018.More >>
“(Percy) Brown’s allegations, if true, are deeply disturbing,” Judge David Hale said in his order. “As pleaded here, however, they fail to state a plausible claim for relief.”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
