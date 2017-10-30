Fresh fruits and vegetables coming to 'food desert' in Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fresh fruits and vegetables coming to 'food desert' in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of several neighborhoods across Louisville  with so-called "food deserts" don't typically have easy access to fresh produce, but they will on Tuesday when Kentuckiana farmers will deliver food to the Smoketown neighborhood.

Patricia Heinsey, who lives in Smoketown, said she hasn't always had easy access to fresh produce. But earlier this year, she was introduced to New Roots and the Fresh Stop Markets.

"I wish I had known about it sooner," she said. "I get all of my fruits and vegetables there."

The Fresh Stop Markets bypass the grocery stores and bring Kentuckiana farmers directly to consumers.

"It's a major difference in cutting out the middle man," Heinsey said.

Smoketown is already considered a food desert, and earlier this year things got worse when a nearby Kroger closed and left a significant void.

Karyn Moskowitz, Executive Director of New Roots Inc., said she believes access to fresh food is a life and death issue.

"Fresh food, we know, saves lives," she said. "There are plenty of people who have told us stories about losing weight and being able to wean themselves off of medication that was related to chronic food-related illness."

The next fresh stop market will be at Coke Memorial United Methodist Church from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are filling a void where grocery stores and farmers markets won't come," Moskowitz said.

Losing Kroger was a tough one, but Heinsey said the Fresh Stop Market has made things a lot better.

"It is cheaper, and you get a better quantity," she said.

Most of the produce is prepaid, but there will be some extra shares for people who want to learn more about Fresh Stop Market.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.