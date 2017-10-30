Fresh fruits and vegetables coming to 'food desert' in Louisville

Co-workers of a Louisville man who was shot killed are now joining together to help find the man’s killer.

Co-workers of Louisville man shot and killed stepping up to help his family

College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville interim coach David Padgett led the Cardinals to a win in their first exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan Monday night. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Communities across Kentuckiana have set hours for when children will be allowed to go out trick-or-treating.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of several neighborhoods across Louisville with so-called "food deserts" don't typically have easy access to fresh produce, but they will on Tuesday when Kentuckiana farmers will deliver food to the Smoketown neighborhood.

Patricia Heinsey, who lives in Smoketown, said she hasn't always had easy access to fresh produce. But earlier this year, she was introduced to New Roots and the Fresh Stop Markets.

"I wish I had known about it sooner," she said. "I get all of my fruits and vegetables there."

The Fresh Stop Markets bypass the grocery stores and bring Kentuckiana farmers directly to consumers.

"It's a major difference in cutting out the middle man," Heinsey said.

Smoketown is already considered a food desert, and earlier this year things got worse when a nearby Kroger closed and left a significant void.

Karyn Moskowitz, Executive Director of New Roots Inc., said she believes access to fresh food is a life and death issue.

"Fresh food, we know, saves lives," she said. "There are plenty of people who have told us stories about losing weight and being able to wean themselves off of medication that was related to chronic food-related illness."

The next fresh stop market will be at Coke Memorial United Methodist Church from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We are filling a void where grocery stores and farmers markets won't come," Moskowitz said.

Losing Kroger was a tough one, but Heinsey said the Fresh Stop Market has made things a lot better.

"It is cheaper, and you get a better quantity," she said.

Most of the produce is prepaid, but there will be some extra shares for people who want to learn more about Fresh Stop Market.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.