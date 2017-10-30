RAW VIDEO | John Calipari talks about Kentucky's 92-67 exhibition win over Morehead State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- In its first exhibition against a Division I opponent this year, the University of Kentucky men's basketball team overcame a persistent Morehead State team to pull away and win, 92-67, on Monday night at Rupp Arena.

Sophomore guard Hamidou Diallo led all scorers with 23 points. Freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, and freshman guard Quade Green added 20 points and five assists.

Watch head coach John Calipari's full press conference in the video player above.

