Co-workers of Louisville man shot and killed stepping up to help his family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Co-workers of a Louisville man who was shot killed are now joining together to help find the man’s killer.

Bill Reichle, 52, was shot and killed Oct. 15 outside the Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of Cane Run Road and Poplar View Drive.

Reichle’s family said he had just finished his shift at Annie’s Pizza and was helping a co-worker put air in her tires when two men robbed him at gun point.

After Reichle told the men he had no money, he was shot.

“It’s unnerving, because you hear about it happening all over the place, but you never think it’s going to be your family,” said Reichle’s niece, Jessica Falin. “It’s rough. It’s really rough. We don’t have any leads. As far as I know, there hasn’t been any tips.”

Tips are what Reichle’s co-workers are asking for, especially the monetary kind. Annie’s employees will be donating tips to help create a reward fund to find his killer.

The most frustrating part for Reichle’s family is not having answers, and since they said this was a random murder, they are concerned for their own safety and the public’s.

“These people could still be out running around causing harm to other people, or who knows, they could have been picked up on another charge by now. We’ll never know unless someone calls it in,” Falin said.

Investigators have no suspects in this case and have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

