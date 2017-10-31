Bones Redfield, Jude "Be-Headfield" and more make for a spooky H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bones Redfield, Jude "Be-Headfield" and more make for a spooky Halloween forecast

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A WDRB in the Morning tradition continues this Halloween with WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield.

He started the morning taking on a ghostly skeleton in the WDRB studio.

And viewers got more treats throughout the morning. "Bones Redfield" made his annual appearance. And Jude "Be-Headfield" put his detached head on a platter to do the weather!

We hope you enjoy all the Halloween fun with WDRB Weather.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

