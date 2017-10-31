Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighbor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal shooting early Tuesday in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood near downtown Louisville.

Police were called to a house on east Gray Street near Chestnut around 7:30 this morning. That's where LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers found the victim, a man believed to be in his 20s.

Mitchell says the victim was shot during a fight, and a suspect, a man in his 50s, is in custody. 

Police could not say whether the suspect and victim lived at the home, but says the men may have known each other.

"Apparently some type of altercation took place," Mitchell said. "I believe they were friends but unfortunately this took a very terrible and tragic turn."

Christian Gray, the alleged shooter’s daughter says, he was acting self defense.

“My dad was trying to protect himself," Gray said. "That’s it."

A gun was recovered at the scene. 

LMPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate, but police tell us they aren't looking for suspects. 

