POV | Remember the little boy who cried wolf

Last week, Bob McNair, the owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans got in trouble with his team for saying “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

I fail to see how that’s offensive – unless, like a few NFL players, you’ve actually been an inmate. It’s a more-than-common expression that’s been used without anyone attaching sinister meaning to it for longer than any of us have been alive. It simply means the managers who are in charge of managing had better well be the ones managing.

Then, a player on another team suggested we should stop calling Mr. McNair and his colleagues “team owners” and instead start calling them “chairmen” -- presumably because the word “owner” has negative racial connotations.

Look -- these guys own their football teams – not the players. And they’ve never claimed otherwise. But the literally billions of dollars they and their fellow investors have put up to make the NFL a pleasant diversion for its fans and a lucrative source of income for its players give them every right to claim the perfectly accurate title of “owner.”

I wish I had time to worry about that stuff. I’m never in favor of racism or discrimination in any form, but we’d better stop crying wolf all the time or no one will hear us when we really are offended.

If you agree – or if you don’t – call and tell us.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

