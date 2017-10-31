Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes fr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

Posted: Updated:
Quintin Mitchell (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Quintin Mitchell (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred at the Circle K at 1630 Arthur Street, near E. Lee Street, on Aug. 1, just before 2 p.m.

Police say at the time, an unidentified black man walked into the store and grabbed a box containing $1,950 worth of cigarettes. He then got into a waiting car, and he and another suspect drove away.

According to the arrest report, 18-year-old Quintin Mitchell later admitted to police that he was involved in the theft.

Police say they arrested Mitchell on other warrants on Monday and charged him with theft by unlawful taking in connection with this case. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.