Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred at the Circle K at 1630 Arthur Street, near E. Lee Street, on Aug. 1, just before 2 p.m.

Police say at the time, an unidentified black man walked into the store and grabbed a box containing $1,950 worth of cigarettes. He then got into a waiting car, and he and another suspect drove away.

According to the arrest report, 18-year-old Quintin Mitchell later admitted to police that he was involved in the theft.

Police say they arrested Mitchell on other warrants on Monday and charged him with theft by unlawful taking in connection with this case. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.