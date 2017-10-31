POLICE: Louisville woman distributed nude pictures inside JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman authorities say distributed photos of a nude woman inside a JCPS school.

Frances Bailey, 60, was arrested Monday at her home in the 3000 block of Lenover Drive, near Cane Run Road and Greenbelt Highway.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened at Pleasure Ridge Park High School on October 18.

Police say Bailey entered the school through a side door without consent. Authorities say she entered the school behind two students who had been buzzed in to the building.

Officials say once Bailey was inside the school, she threw photos of a nude woman on the floor of a female restroom.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

Investigators say Bailey then exited the school and was seen on video surveillance driving around the school's parking lot. Authorities say more copies of the nude photos were thrown on grass adjacent to the parking lot.

Police say the pictures were taken to the school's assistant principal.

According to officials, it was discovered that the woman in the photos was the mother of PRP students. The woman was then contacted, according to police.

Police say the woman in the photos said she believed Bailey was the person who distributed the pictures because Bailey was the mother of a man who the woman in the photos had previously dated.

The arrest report states that Bailey retrieved the nude picture from her son's phone. Police also say the woman in the pictures had previously filed a criminal complaint against Bailey.

According to officials, Bailey's granddaughter also is a student at PRP. School employees spoke to Bailey's granddaughter, and she stated she had nothing to do with the pictures, police say.

Officials say Bailey came to the school and was upset because school officials had spoken with her granddaughter.

According to police, school employees recognized Bailey from the surveillance video.

Bailey is charged with distribution of obscene matter, criminal trespassing and harassment.

She is now on home incarceration.

