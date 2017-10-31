CirqueLouis presents its colorful production of 'Kaleidoscope'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - CirqueLouis brings its colorful production of "Kaleidoscope" to the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater on November 3 and 4, 2017.

"Kaleidoscope" is inspired by the centuries-old toy. CirqueLouis' aerialists, jugglers, and acrobats use vivid colors and shifting shapes to bring this production to life.

The experience featuring 40 local performance artists begins at 7:00 p.m. in the lobby.

The CirqueLouis cast leads the audience into the theater through interactive performances.

CirqueLouis: "Kaleidoscope"

The Kentucky Center

Bomhard Theater

November 3rd & 4th

Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for students

Click here for ticket information.

