CirqueLouis presents its colorful production of 'Kaleidoscope'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - CirqueLouis brings its colorful production of "Kaleidoscope" to the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater on November 3 and 4, 2017.
"Kaleidoscope" is inspired by the centuries-old toy. CirqueLouis' aerialists, jugglers, and acrobats use vivid colors and shifting shapes to bring this production to life.
The experience featuring 40 local performance artists begins at 7:00 p.m. in the lobby.
The CirqueLouis cast leads the audience into the theater through interactive performances.
CirqueLouis: "Kaleidoscope"
The Kentucky Center
Bomhard Theater
November 3rd & 4th
Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for students
Click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.