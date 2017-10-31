Plan to build an aquarium in southern Indiana falls through

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Plans to build an aquarium in southern Indiana have fallen through.

The attraction planned for Cordyon would have included an aquarium, water park and dinosaur museum.

Kentucky businessman, Ed Dana proposed an $80 million project he called "Indiana Fun World."

He recently notified Harrison County officials that he pulled his $5 dollar funding request for the project.

Dana proposed the 200,000 square foot park in Indiana after unsuccessfully pitching the plan in Louisville.



