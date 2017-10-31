Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested a man after he was found in a stolen vehicle -- but he wasn't about to be taken into custody without a fight.

According to an arrest report, it all began near the 2000 block of Highway 44W, just before 2:30 p.m., on Monday. Police say they were looking for a white 1998 Nissan Maxima that had been stolen earlier in the day from a Circle K, when they saw the vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway.

Police say an officer got behind the vehicle and followed it to the 100 block of Westwind Way, near Hensley Road, in Shepherdsville.

At that point, the vehicle stopped, and police asked 30-year-old Chuggie Hudson, who was inside the car, to get out.

According to the arrest report, Hudson did get out, but when police told him to put his hands behind his back, he took off running through a nearby apartment complex.

Police say they told him to stop several times, but he refused. When police did catch up with him, they said he began to "actively resist with force," which caused the officer to use, "the minimal amount of force necessary" to place him into custody.

"During the struggle, this officer was struck in the chest area by the suspect's arm," the arrest report states.

Police say they repeatedly told him to stop resisting, but he continued to do so, even after another officer arrived.

Hudson was eventually taken into custody and transported to University Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Police say they found drug paraphernalia inside the stolen vehicle -- paraphernalia that did not belong to the vehicle's owner.

Hudson is charged with receipt of stolen property, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree assault of a police or probation officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

