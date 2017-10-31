IMAGES | LMPD arrests 3 for rash of 'smash-and-grab' car break-i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | LMPD arrests 3 for rash of 'smash-and-grab' car break-ins downtown

Jermaine Hornbeak Jermaine Hornbeak
Derrica Burnett, Jordan Cotten and Laquisha Beals (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Derrica Burnett, Jordan Cotten and Laquisha Beals (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested three suspects in a rash of "smash-and-grab" car break-ins downtown. 

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Laquisha Beals, 26-year-old Jordan Cotten and 35-year-old Derrica Burnett for an estimated 50 or 60 thefts centered around Waterfront Park, Slugger Field and nearby areas.

All are charged with fraudulent use of a credit card up to $10,000. 

Police are still looking for a fourth suspect, 38-year-old Jermaine Hornbeak. 

Police say between February and September the theft ring smashed windows on parked cars and took whatever was in sight. They believe the group is responsible for stealing about $22,000 in property including purses, cameras, credit cards, electronics and other items. 

Investigators say the theft ring would use money taken from the cars at local Kroger stores to buy gift cards. Many gift cards were recovered following the arrests. Police also found several guns, and some of the firearms were listed as stolen. 

LMPD released photos of purses, jewelry and other stolen property.  Anyone who wants to claim any of that property can call LMPD. 

