IMAGES | LMPD arrests four for 'smash-and-grab' car break-ins in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested four suspects in a rash of "smash-and-grab" car break-ins downtown.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old Jermaine Hornbeak, 23-year-old Laquisha Beals, 26-year-old Jordan Cotten and 35-year-old Derrica Burnett for an estimated 50 or 60 thefts centered around Waterfront Park, Slugger Field and nearby areas.

All are charged with fraudulent use of a credit card up to $10,000.

Police say between February and September the theft ring smashed windows on parked cars and took whatever was in sight. They believe the group is responsible for stealing about $22,000 in property including purses, cameras, credit cards, electronics and other items.

Investigators say the theft ring would use money taken from the cars at local Kroger stores to buy gift cards. Many gift cards were recovered following the arrests. Police also found several guns, and some of the firearms were listed as stolen.

LMPD released photos of purses, jewelry and other stolen property. Anyone who wants to claim any of that property can call LMPD.

