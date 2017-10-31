UPDATE: Elizabethtown boy who slept for 11 days goes home from t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Elizabethtown boy who slept for 11 days goes home from the hospital

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown boy who slept for 11 straight days is making progress.

Seven-year-old Wyatt Shaw returned home over the weekend and slept in his bed for the first time since being admitted to Norton Children's Hospital in early October.

Wyatt's mother says she tried to wake him up on Oct. 2, but he kept falling back to sleep. He ended up sleeping for 11 days. He's now having trouble talking and walking, but he is improving.

Medication usually used for helping with seizures got him to wake up, but some of the best physicians in the country are stumped about what happened. 

