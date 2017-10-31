Grand jury indicts Hardin County deputy jailer accused of having sex with inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County grand jury has indicted a deputy jailer who has been accused of having sex with an inmate.

On Oct. 20, 28-year-old Stephen Renfrow was indicted for third-degree rape, second-degree promoting contraband and first-degree official misconduct.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened on July 9, when Renfrow allegedly provided a female inmate tobacco dip in exchange for sex in the bathroom of her Hardin Memorial Hospital room.

The woman was being treated for dependency withdrawal.

After an investigation, Renfrow allegedly confessed to KSP that he had given the inmate tobacco in exchange for sex. The incident happened while Renfrow was on his shift to guard her.

