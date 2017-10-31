Indiana University researchers examining potential non-addictive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana University researchers examining potential non-addictive alternative to opioids

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Researchers at Indiana University may be close to a breakthrough on a non-addictive alternative to opioids.

Grad students and professors have been experimenting with a compound that improves the effectiveness of pain relief chemicals that are naturally released in the body.

It could take a few years before the compound makes it into pharmacies and hospitals.

IU isn't the only university in the country working on this type of development.

The entire project is being funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

