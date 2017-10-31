Talk show host Wendy Williams faints during live Halloween broad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Talk show host Wendy Williams faints during live Halloween broadcast

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Viewers who tuned in to Tuesday's Halloween episode of The Wendy Williams Show witnessed an unexpected scare.

The talk show host fainted live on the air during the show.

Just before she fainted, Williams could be heard saying the word "caress," though it seems she was trying to say the word "guest."

Williams was wearing a Statue of Liberty costume and says she passed out because she had become overheated in the costume.

The show abruptly went to commercial, but Williams came back and was able to complete the episode.

After the incident, the following posts were placed on Williams' official Twitter account:



