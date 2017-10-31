Man shot in the chest on Wellsworth Avenue - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot in the chest on Wellsworth Avenue

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police opened an investigation after a man was shot in the chest Tuesday afternoon.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shooting took place shortly before 2:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Wellsworth Avenue, near Upper Hunters Trace. The supervisor said one person was shot in the chest at that location. Police said it happened inside a home.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s -- and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested. Police say they have no suspects at this time.

