Clark County crackdown on sex offenders coincides with Halloween festivities

Co-workers of a Louisville man who was shot killed are now joining together to help find the man’s killer.

Co-workers of a Louisville man who was shot killed are now joining together to help find the man’s killer.

Co-workers of Louisville man shot and killed stepping up to help his family

Co-workers of Louisville man shot and killed stepping up to help his family

College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.

College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.

Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.

With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville interim coach David Padgett led the Cardinals to a win in their first exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan Monday night. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Louisville interim coach David Padgett led the Cardinals to a win in their first exhibition game against Kentucky Wesleyan Monday night. (Eric Crawford photo.)

Communities across Kentuckiana have set hours for when children will be allowed to go out trick-or-treating.

Communities across Kentuckiana have set hours for when children will be allowed to go out trick-or-treating.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- On Halloween morning, Rebekah Lewellen went into Party City in Clarksville to pick up a last-minute costume for her 10-year-old.

It will be the first time little Adalee will go trick or treating.

"Part of why I haven't taken her out is the safety reason," Lewellen said. "I was nervous about where to take her."

She knows there are sex offenders out there who use Halloween to prey on innocent kids going door to door.

"Even if they've been not doing it for the last 10 or 15 years, it would take one child to come into the situation at one given moment, and it could ruin someone's life," Lewellen said.

It's a concern Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull understands and works every day to prevent.

"My office has made that a No. 1 priority," he said.

Mull is cracking down on sex offenders. If the criminals don't register and meet requirements, Clark County is immediately aware.

"There, in fact, is a full-time assigned detective who does nothing but handle sex offense cases," Mull said. "Those are his primary duties."

A lot of counties don't have such a person. Clark County's assigned detective follows leads and hunts sex offenders down, while Mull takes care of the paperwork.

"I will immediately file a charge, a felony charge, and ask for an arrest warrant to be issued for that person," he said.

It is a very real problem in Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Charlestown.

"Up to even October of this year, I've filed dozens of these cases," Mull said.

That's 28 cases, to be exact.

Mull said eight of those people remain on the run in the midst of Halloween celebrations. But Mull's aggressive approach has worked before, and he said it will with the other cases too.

Still, Lewellen will be keeping a close eye on her daughter during Halloween celebrations.

"She will be well-guarded, that's for sure," she said.

To track sex offenders in Kentucky, click here.

To track sex offenders in Kentucky, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved