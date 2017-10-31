Clark County crackdown on sex offenders coincides with Halloween - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County crackdown on sex offenders coincides with Halloween festivities

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- On Halloween morning, Rebekah Lewellen went into Party City in Clarksville to pick up a last-minute costume for her 10-year-old.

It will be the first time little Adalee will go trick or treating. 

"Part of why I haven't taken her out is the safety reason," Lewellen said. "I was nervous about where to take her."

She knows there are sex offenders out there who use Halloween to prey on innocent kids going door to door.

"Even if they've been not doing it for the last 10 or 15 years, it would take one child to come into the situation at one given moment, and it could ruin someone's life," Lewellen said. 

It's a concern Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull understands and works every day to prevent.

"My office has made that a No. 1 priority," he said.

Mull is cracking down on sex offenders. If the criminals don't register and meet requirements, Clark County is immediately aware.

"There, in fact, is a full-time assigned detective who does nothing but handle sex offense cases," Mull said. "Those are his primary duties."

A lot of counties don't have such a person. Clark County's assigned detective follows leads and hunts sex offenders down, while Mull takes care of the paperwork.

"I will immediately file a charge, a felony charge, and ask for an arrest warrant to be issued for that person," he said.

It is a very real problem in Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Charlestown.

"Up to even October of this year, I've filed dozens of these cases," Mull said.

That's 28 cases, to be exact.

Mull said eight of those people remain on the run in the midst of Halloween celebrations. But Mull's aggressive approach has worked before, and he said it will with the other cases too.

Still, Lewellen will be keeping a close eye on her daughter during Halloween celebrations.

"She will be well-guarded, that's for sure," she said.

To track sex offenders in Kentucky, click here

To track sex offenders in Kentucky, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.