Police investigating after Lanesville school bus was stolen Sunday

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A school bus disappeared from Lanesville High School over the weekend, leaving administrators and detectives baffled as to its whereabouts.

According to Lanesville Community Schools Superintendent Steve Morris, the bus was stolen around 12:50 a.m. Sunday. It wasn’t until Monday morning that Morris and other schools officials realized that the bus was gone.

“I was listening to the bus traffic on the radio, and they were having a conversation about a school bus not being where it was left over the weekend,” Morris said.

Lanesville schools contracts with bus drivers. The bus drivers own their own buses.

“Some take their bus home. Some park their bus out back,” Morris said. “So there were actually three school buses that were parked out back over the weekend.”

Morris said the bus that was stolen was driven by a different driver on Thursday and Friday, and the keys were left in it when it was dropped off for the weekend.

“We kind of refer to ourselves as a little slice of Mayberry, but it has been a teaching moment too that even in Mayberry, there was some crime from time to time,” he said.

The immediate thought for school officials was that this was possibly a prank by students.

“I really don't want to believe that theory, because I want to believe that our students are much better than that,” Morris said.

Now, the Harrison County Sheriff’s office is investigating it as a theft. Surveillance video shows “four males” getting onto the bus and driving away, but the office says the video is too grainy to tell much else.

“Usually, something of this magnitude, information would break free by now,” Morris said. “The fact that is hasn't leads me to believe that it was a legitimate theft.”

The school system says the theft has not disrupted operations for those students that use buses to get to school.

Anyone with information about the theft of the bus is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 812-738-2195.

