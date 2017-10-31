Production suspended on 'House of Cards' following Spacey allegation

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Netflix and the maker of "House of Cards" say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.

The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation leveled at Spacey by a former child star.

In a joint statement, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address "any concerns of our cast and crew."

On Monday, executives from the two companies traveled to the Baltimore, Maryland, set to meet with actors and others involved in the production. Spacey was not scheduled to work that day.

The streaming service announced Monday that "House of Cards" would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.