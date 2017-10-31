Oldham County teenager making strides after suffering brain injury last year in sword accident

"We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

UPDATE | 'Act of terror' kills 8 people and injures 11 others in New York City, officials say

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s -- and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been almost a year since an Oldham County teenager become the victim of a freak accident when the blade of a sword became lodged in his head.

"I'm doing good," Tristan Ballinger said Tuesday. "I'm going to therapy."

Ballinger's parents said he's exceeded doctors expectations. The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

Ballinger was playing with a sword with friends in November of 2016 when the blade flew off the handle and hit him in the head. He was in a coma for weeks.

Doctors initially said he would have trouble talking and would not have the use of his arms and legs.

"The strength he's gaining in his legs, motion in his arms, are also pretty big strides for us," said Mike Ballinger, Tristan's father. "His memory is getting a lot better. He's had trouble with his short-term memory."

The Ballingers have filed a lawsuit against the Georgia company that sold the sword. They say their goal is to prevent the same thing from happening to anyone else.

"The amount of progress, we're blessed. We're blessed," said Nicole Ballinger, Tristan's mother. "We really feel a lot of the community's prayers and support have really helped us on this journey."

