Oldham County teenager making strides after suffering brain injury last year in sword accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been almost a year since an Oldham County teenager become the victim of a freak accident when the blade of a sword became lodged in his head.

"I'm doing good," Tristan Ballinger said Tuesday. "I'm going to therapy."

Ballinger's parents said he's exceeded doctors expectations. The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

Ballinger was playing with a sword with friends in November of 2016 when the blade flew off the handle and hit him in the head. He was in a coma for weeks.

Doctors initially said he would have trouble talking and would not have the use of his arms and legs.

"The strength he's gaining in his legs, motion in his arms, are also pretty big strides for us," said Mike Ballinger, Tristan's father. "His memory is getting a lot better. He's had trouble with his short-term memory."

The Ballingers have filed a lawsuit against the Georgia company that sold the sword. They say their goal is to prevent the same thing from happening to anyone else.

"The amount of progress, we're blessed. We're blessed," said Nicole Ballinger, Tristan's mother. "We really feel a lot of the community's prayers and support have really helped us on this journey."

