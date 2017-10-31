6 dead, 15 hurt after vehicle drives on to bike path near World - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 dead, 15 hurt after vehicle drives on to bike path near World Trade Center; 1 in custody

Courtesy New York City Police Courtesy New York City Police

NEW YORK (AP) -- A law enforcement official in New York City says 6 people are dead, 15 hurt after vehicle drove onto bike path near World Trade Center site.

New York City Police say the driver emerged from the vehicle waving an "imitation firearm" before being shot by police. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.  

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the situation, and is heading to the scene. The mayor's press secretary tweeted there was "NO active threat."

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground.

A witness said the truck had also collided with a small bus and one other vehicle.

