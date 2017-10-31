UPDATE | 'Act of terror' kills 8 people and injures 11 others in New York City, officials say

NEW YORK (WDRB) -- Roughly two hours after a truck drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial site in New York, killing eight people and injuring nearly a dozen, the mayor of New York called the event "an act of terror ... aimed at innocent civilians."

"We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities say a man in his 20s began driving a rented "Home Depot" pickup truck into pedestrians and bicyclists. Authorities say he also drove into a school bus, injuring two adults and two children in the process.

At that point, authorities say the man got out of the truck and was confronted by police, who shot him in the abdomen. After the shooting, police say they recovered two firearms: a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

A U.S. law enforcement official has identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov. The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official says Saipov rented the van Tuesday afternoon at about 2 p.m., about an hour before the attack.

A law enforcement official says Saipov, who is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. in 2010, has a Florida license but may have been staying in New Jersey.

Thus far, authorities say eight people have died -- six at the scene and two at the hospital. At least eleven others were injured. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Argentina's Foreign Ministry says five of the nation's citizens were among the eight people killed in the truck attack on a New York City bike path. And the deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium says in a tweet one of the dead was Belgian.

Belgians and Argentines also are among the 11 wounded in Tuesday's attack.

During Tuesday's press conference, authorities asked the public to remain calm, noting that additional police will be out on the streets in the coming day, and that Saipov was believed to be a "lone wolf."

"The truth is New York is an international symbol of freedom and democracy… that also makes it a target of those people who oppose those concepts," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "We're not gonna let them win -- and if we change our lives, we contort ourselves to them, they win and we lose."

The New York Police Department posted on its Twitter feed that one person was in custody.

The vehicle struck multiple people on the path. There are several fatalities and numerous people injured. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground.

