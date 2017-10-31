Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk the latest tenant to move out of E - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk the latest tenant to move out of East Government Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From driver's licenses to vehicle registration, the East Government Center on Juneau Drive has provided one-stop shopping for years in the Middletown area for important government services.

But now, uncertainty over the future of the building has caused another agency to move out.

The Circuit Court Clerk driver's license branch at the East Government Center normally serves nearly 4,000 people a month. But on Tuesday, customers found a sign on the door and the shades drawn.

“I thought, ‘Oh no,’ because this has been the best one in the city,” said Mark Teakle, who came to the branch to take care of business.

But Teakle was relieved to learn the branch was only temporarily closed for moving day.

The office will reopen on Wednesday at its new home on Main Street in downtown Middletown. The Circuit Court Clerk’s office was unable to extend its lease at the East Government Center.

“Metro Government has the lease," said Kevin Connell, Chief of Staff for Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson. "We sublease from them, and when we learned that lease was not going to be extended, we started exploring our options."

The Circuit Court Clerk is just the latest to leave the East Government Center. The Jefferson County Clerk’s vehicle registration office moved in 2013. A Louisville Public Library branch, an LMPD substation and an Agricultural Extension office are still in the building, but it is no longer one-stop shopping.

“Well, it was very convenient.," Teakle said. "They were very fast. It was rarely busy, because they were so fast. So, it's kind of upsetting."

Metro Government leases the property from a company called KY REO LLC. Records show it purchased the property out of foreclosure in 2015 for $4.3 million.

"We are content with being a good landlord to Metro Government," company spokesman Tim Mulloy said. "There are no serious plans for future development at this time."

Meanwhile, the Circuit Court Clerk’s office says the new, more spacious location, which it leases from the city of Middletown, will better serve customers.

“We just didn't have the counter space," Connell said. "Little things like a counter allows a customer to have a place to write."

Mayor Greg Fischer's office said Metro Louisville's lease at the East Government Center expires in 2021 and, for now, there are no plans to relocate the library branch. The future of the LMPD station is still uncertain.

