Championship belt awarded to Muhammad Ali sold at auction for $1 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Championship belt awarded to Muhammad Ali sold at auction for $120,000

Photo courtesy: Lelands.com Photo courtesy: Lelands.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A championship belt won by boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been sold at auction for $120,000.

According to the website for Lelands, the online auction house, the item was the WBC Championship Belt awarded to Ali for his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" victory over George Foreman in Zaire, Africa.

It sold to an anonymous bidder for $120,000 on Friday, just before 10 p.m., according to the site.

