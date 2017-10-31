AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman have been arrested in Jackson County, Indiana, after authorities say they were found in a vehicle with marijuana while a 6-month-old was in the back seat.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office was parked near State Road 258, northwest of Seymour, when he saw a red passenger car pull up and park under a bridge.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he says he saw a 6-month-old in the back seat as well as a man and a woman sitting inside the car.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the man was 27-year-old Corey Quick, and the woman was 24-year-old Ada Baldwin.

"I stated the baby was a happy little guy as he was smiling at me through the window when I walked up," the deputy wrote. "The female rolled down the window. I immediately observed the odor, that through my time in law enforcement I recognize to be marijuana."

When the deputy told the pair that he didn't think it was a good idea to have marijuana inside a closed-up vehicle with a 6-month-old, Quick allegedly admitted to having just finished smoking a marijuana "roach."

The deputy then told both suspects to get out of the vehicle because he was then going to search it, based on the smell. According to court documents, Quick initially said there was nothing else in the vehicle but then admitted that there was a glass pipe in the handle of the driver's side door.

"I asked the subjects why they chose to smoke marijuana in a closed-up vehicle with a baby inside," the deputy wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "Ada advised me she had not smoked in the car."

When questioned further, the pair allegedly told the deputy that they "forgot" the 6-month-old was in the car.

"They advised because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there," the deputy wrote.

Both Quick and Baldwin were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance. They are currently being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

