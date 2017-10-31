Southern Indiana farmers credit healthy growing season for bigge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana farmers credit healthy growing season for bigger, brighter pumpkins

Posted: Updated:
Dean Stumler Dean Stumler

FREDERICKSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- There’s a good chance the Jack-O-Lanterns you carved this Halloween came out of a southern Indiana field.

The Stumler Family Farm in Fredericksburg has 1,000 acres of pumpkin patches.

“It's our favorite holiday,” Dean Stumler said.

The family sells pumpkins wholesale and has contracts with Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Aldi in and around the metro area. It also has a contract with Publix, which ships pumpkins around to Georgia, Florida and Texas.

The growing season this year was better than it has been in a long time. Stumler said the weather allowed the pumpkins to grow bigger and the orange to be brighter.

“This year, we had a really good growing season,” Stumler said. “We had ample rainfall, and we didn't have extreme temperatures as far as the heat. We had a lot of 80-degree days in July and August.”

The weather helped the Stumler family farm sell 400,000 more pumpkins than last year.

“Several-hundred semi loads,” Stumler said. “These are all [picked] by hand.”

While Stumler might get a day off the day after Halloween, it will only be a short time before he's back out in these fields preparing to help you celebrate next year. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.