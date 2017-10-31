Churchill Downs spending $32 million to improve parking and transportation around the track

Churchill Downs spending $32 million to improve parking and tran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is spending $32 million to improve parking and transportation at the track. 

The project will include adding a highly efficient bus depot, a pedestrian plaza and an enlarged paddock entrance. LED lights will also be added to improve pedestrian safety. 

Last week, Metro Council approved closing streets and alleys during construction to add 100 more parking spots. 

The first phase of construction will be finished by the Spring meet. The second phase will finish by next fall's Breeders Cup in November. 

