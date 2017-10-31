Indiana brewery considering new site in Louisville's Waterfront - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana brewery considering new site in Louisville's Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shuttered restaurant at Louisville’s Waterfront Park could soon be getting a new life.

A brewery may be headed to the building formerly occupied by Doc's Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that shut down last October.

Officials with Big Woods, a Nashville, Indiana, company, said they have made multiple visits to the property and are seriously considering the site. 

The property brings in money for Louisville's Waterfront Development Corporation and helps maintain the park. Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said the agreement for Doc's Cantina included paying $8,500 a month in rent or 3.5 percent of annual revenue.

“We get this place open and have a thriving business, that means we’ll have a revenue source that hopefully will be able to keep parking free at Waterfront Park,” Sexton Smith said.     

Laurie Spencer, who often visits the park, said a new restaurant would be nice to have in the park.

"That would be a great thing, because it's a great location, and we love to bring our kids here and then go over to a park," Spencer said.     

Sexton Smith thinks the building has been empty way too long.

"People drive by and they think and they see it, and it's a bright yellow building," Sexton Smith said. "They assume there's something going on there, and when you drive up, there's not anything going on."

If an agreement is made, it's unclear how quickly a brewery would open.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

