Hundreds of children 'Trunk or Treat' in Russell neighborhood as safer alternative on Halloween

"We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

UPDATE | 'Act of terror' kills 8 people and injures 11 others in New York City, officials say

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s -- and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Hundreds of children in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood went trunk-to-trunk instead of door-to-door on Halloween night.

Eight neighborhood churches opened up their parking lots for church members to hand out candy. The event was geared as a safer alternative to get kids off the streets.

“The kids don’t have to go door-to-door. It’s dangerous," said Latonya Russell, who lives in the area. "This neighborhood is just dangerous. It’s what it is. This is nice, because the kids didn’t expect it."

The event was organized by Black Lives Matter and the Concerned Association of Russell Residents. The eight churches are of a variety of denominations to represent the diverse community as a whole and residents they serve.

The “trunk or treat” comes at a time of heightened caution after seven people were shot in the area during a four-day period.

On Tuesday night, the children had three hours to go to as many trunks as possible and fill up their bags with candy handed out by familiar faces they often see Sundays at church.

Many of the families said the event was like a “Halloween tailgate.” Some people even were grilling hot dogs and decorated their vehicles. It proved to be a big payoff to the dozens of children who stopped by each church.

“We’re getting candy, and it’s just fun!” said Laryah Wakefield who was dressed as a princess and joined by several young friends all in costume. “Our bags are getting really full!”

Organizers of the event said more like it are planned for the rest of the year, especially in December with Christmas caroling.

