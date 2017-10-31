Plans to improve pedestrian and traffic safety on Dixie Highway finalized ahead of construction

"We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

UPDATE | 'Act of terror' kills 8 people and injures 11 others in New York City, officials say

UPDATE | 'Act of terror' kills 8 people and injures 11 others in New York City, officials say

Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.

Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes from an area store.

Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

Louisville man accused of stealing $1,950 worth of cigarettes from Circle K

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s -- and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s -- and that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Man shot in the chest on Wellsworth Avenue

Man shot in the chest on Wellsworth Avenue

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Police say he wasn't willing to go into custody without a fight -- but they used "the minimal amount of force necessary" to bring him in.

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

Shepherdsville Police say Louisville suspect in stolen car tried to run away

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

Oldham County teenager making strides after suffering brain injury last year in sword accident

Oldham County teenager making strides after suffering brain injury last year in sword accident

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Efforts are underway to improve Dixie Highway, what many consider to be the deadliest road in Louisville.

Neighbors complained about which sections need sidewalks the most, and the city has now finalized those plans and posted them online.

"It's scary dude," Antwane Oliver said. "You be ready to lose your life out here."

Dixie Highway is a hot-spot for wrecks involving cars and pedestrians.

"You don't have a sidewalk," Oliver said. "You've gotta watch for cars the whole time."

Oliver works at a nearby restaurant and has to make the nerve-wracking walk without a sidewalk.

"It makes you wonder if a person is gonna see you or not," he said. "If they're gonna accidentally dip over, somebody could be drunk."

The $35 million plan to overhaul Dixie Highway involves nearly four miles of the most-traveled and most-dangerous section, from Greenwood Road to Crums Lane.

It's the city's biggest transportation effort since the Ohio River Bridges Project.

The plan calls for adding six-and eight-foot sidewalks and medians. Most will be concrete curbs with some key intersections featuring wider, landscaped medians.

These features are expected to improve safety by limiting drivers' ability to make left turns.

The city held several public feedback sessions to find out where to put medians and sidewalks. Those plans are now finalized with maps available online.

"It makes me feel like my tax dollars are being used good," Oliver said.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2019. Click here to see the plans.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.