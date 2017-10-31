Plans to improve pedestrian and traffic safety on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Plans to improve pedestrian and traffic safety on Dixie Highway finalized ahead of construction

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Efforts are underway to improve Dixie Highway, what many consider to be the deadliest road in Louisville.

Neighbors complained about which sections need sidewalks the most, and the city has now finalized those plans and posted them online.

"It's scary dude," Antwane Oliver said. "You be ready to lose your life out here."

Dixie Highway is a hot-spot for wrecks involving cars and pedestrians.

"You don't have a sidewalk," Oliver said. "You've gotta watch for cars the whole time."

Oliver works at a nearby restaurant and has to make the nerve-wracking walk without a sidewalk.

"It makes you wonder if a person is gonna see you or not," he said. "If they're gonna accidentally dip over, somebody could be drunk."

The $35 million plan to overhaul Dixie Highway involves nearly four miles of the most-traveled and most-dangerous section, from Greenwood Road to Crums Lane.

It's the city's biggest transportation effort since the Ohio River Bridges Project.

The plan calls for adding six-and eight-foot sidewalks and medians. Most will be concrete curbs with some key intersections featuring wider, landscaped medians.

These features are expected to improve safety by limiting drivers' ability to make left turns.

The city held several public feedback sessions to find out where to put medians and sidewalks. Those plans are now finalized with maps available online.

"It makes me feel like my tax dollars are being used good," Oliver said.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of 2019. Click here to see the plans.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.