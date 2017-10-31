LANE | Davenport hoping to "use basketball" to bring the community together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott Davenport has been a part of a number of special moments at Freedom Hall. He won a state championship there as the head coach at Ballard High School. He realized a dream as a coach there at the University of Louisville under both Denny Crum and Rick Pitino. And now he hopes to make it a sight for a community-wide celebration of the game he and this area love.

The Bellarmine head coach and his team will entertain the Cincinnati Bearcats at Freedom Hall Wednesday night at 7:00 pm. It's the fifth straight year the two teams have played. But this year, the Bearcats home arena is being renovated, so the schools got a waiver from the NCAA to allow a Division I team to travel to play a Division II team in an exhibition and granted a second release to allow the game to be played at an off-campus venue.

The Knights are in the top five in several Division II polls coming off a loss in the national semi-finals a year ago. Cincinnati, coached by another former Louisville assistant in Mick Cronin, are in the top twenty of most Division I polls. Davenport made this final plea to fans before practicing at Freedom Hall today.

"We've got almost 11,000 tickets at $5 with free parking," said Davenport. "We've had incredible sponsors come forward. The most expensive ticket is $20 and that gets you into a fan zone court side with entertainment, a cash bar as we warm up right up to tip. Maybe I'm wrong. I've sold it that we can get 10 or 12 thousand of the 1.3 million in this metropolitan area, the greatest basketball fans in the country. We want teams to come and families to come and let's bring this community together through the game of college basketball."

Tickets can be purchased by calling 502-272-8036 or at the Freedom Hall gates Wednesday night.

