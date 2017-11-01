Santa Claus, Indiana postmark released for 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Santa Claus, Indiana postmark released for 2017

Posted: Updated:

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WDRB) - The southern Indiana post office known for its Christmas spirit has released this year's special postmark.

The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office released the postmark, which can be used to cancel postage stamps on holiday mail starting Friday, December 1.

Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest. This year’s artist is Audrey Vaal, daughter of Rodney and Agnes Vaal of St. Meinrad, Indiana. During her time at Heritage Hills High School, Audrey was involved in art, choir, Beta Club, National Honor Society, dance, and Spencer County 4-H. Audrey is in her freshman year at the University of Southern Indiana to study elementary education, with an emphasis in social studies.

The postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983.

The small-town post office receives 400,000 pieces of mail in December.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.