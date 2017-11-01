Stolen Lanesville Community Schools' bus found in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stolen Lanesville Community Schools' bus found in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school bust stolen in Lanesville, Indiana was found in Louisville.

Lanesville Community Schools Superintendent Steve Morris says Louisville Metro Police notified him that the bus was found on Tuesday night near Shelby Park. He is not certain if there has been an arrest or what charges a person would face. 

Morris tells WDRB the bus seems to be in good shape. 

The bus was stolen on Sunday night. Grainy surveillance video shows four males getting into the bus and driving off. 

Morris had considered that students might have stolen the bus as a senior prank. But now he doesn't believe students were involved.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.