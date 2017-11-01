Shively Police arrest two men for drug trafficking

The investigation began after a man was found murdered in Caneyville.More >>
The investigation began after a man was found murdered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.More >>
A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after her 9-year-old son was tied to the roof of their minivan to help hold down a plastic pool.More >>
According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.More >>
According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.More >>
Police say both men were arrested after detectives searched one of the suspect's home.More >>
Police say both men were arrested after detectives searched one of the suspect's home.More >>
Authorities say it started when Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson asked a deputy to remove 29-year-old Devon Wilson from the courtroom after he fell asleep...More >>
Authorities say it started when Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson asked a deputy to remove 29-year-old Devon Wilson from the courtroom after he fell asleep...More >>
Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.More >>
Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.More >>
Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.More >>
Police say the victim was shot inside a home during a fight.More >>