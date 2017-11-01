The Duluth Trading Company celebrates grand opening with STIHL T - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Duluth Trading Company celebrates grand opening with STIHL Timbersports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Duluth Trading Company opens its first store in Kentucky on Thursday, November 2.

To celebrate the downtown Louisville grand opening, the Stihl Timbersports Series took over the KFC Yum! Center Plaza. Timbersports athletes showed some of their skills to get people excited about the new shopping destination.

Lumberjack Adam LaSalle demonstrated his one-of-a-kind Angry Beaver Hot Saw, and Lumberjill and emcee Samantha Hadley did some axe throwing.

Click here to get connected to the new Duluth Trading Company in Louisville.

